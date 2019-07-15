WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘Spider-Man’ takes the top spot for the second week in a row, ‘Crawl’ and ‘Stuber’ disappoint in their debut

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superhero movies continue to dominate the 2019 box office while smaller flicks continue to struggle. Spider-Man: Far From Home had a strong hold in it’s second weekend, dropping 51% to add another $45.3 million to its domestic total.
However, it is fair to point out that this drop does not take into account the head start the Marvel/Sony film got from its unusual Tuesday opening. The weekend to weekend drop only takes into account the box office numbers from the previous Friday through Sunday.
The head start seemed to be very beneficial to Far From Home as it is already approaching $850 million worldwide in only its second week, and is well on its way to becoming the first Spider-Man film to enter the Billion Dollar Club.
Toy Story 4 once again held on to the No. 2 spot with an additional $20.2 million domestically and $48.1 million overseas. This brings the Pixar film’s global total to $771 million.
Paramount’s Crawl took the third place spot this weekend with a disappointing $12 million opening. However, critics rewarded the alligator horror film with 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, which could lead to positive word of mouth and greater longevity in the weeks to come.
Fox’s Stuber also failed to find an audience this weekend with an $8 million opening. However, unlike Crawl, the Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista led action comedy only scored a 45% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Both Crawl and Stuber are both smaller films designed as counter programming to bigger films, so both have the hope of finding audiences outside of theaters on the streaming and home video market.
In better news for the summer box office, Disney’s Aladdin continues to have incredible longevity at the box office. The live action remake of the 90s animated classic added an extra $5.8 million in its eighth weekend. Its global total now stands at $960 million with $1 billion seeming more and more realistic.
In the specialty market, A24 and filmmaker Lulu Wang’s The Farewell debuted in four theaters with $351,330. This number may seem small at first glance, but with a per theater average of $87,833 it managed to beat the 2019 record set by Avengers: Endgame. This is great sign for the films award’s chances coming up in late fall and early spring.
Speaking of records set by Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel film is now up to $2.780 billion worldwide, less than $8 million away from the all-time record set by Avatar. The film has slowed down significantly but still has a good chance of taking the record in the coming weeks.
Next weekend will see the launch of Disney’s live action remake of The Lion King, where it is expected to make a significant amount of money in the U.S. The film has already had an impressive $54.1 million opening in China, which is better than the openings of other Disney live-action fairy tales in the Middle Kingdom.
