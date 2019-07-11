Suspect arrested in Tangipahoa Parish murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On July 8, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Leslie Wayne Giddens, 37, from Amite, for the May 26, murder of 64-year-old Lucky Williams.
The murder occurred at Williams’ residence on Meghans Loop in Tickfaw. Giddens was identified as a suspect early in the investigation through forensic evidence. Robbery is believed to be the motive.
Giddens, who is already in custody on a probation hold violation, was booked with one count of first degree murder and armed robbery.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.