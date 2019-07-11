Arrest made in string of Livingston Parish vehicle burglaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Milton Lee Mosby Jr., 20, has been arrested in connection to a string of more than 10 vehicle burglaries in Collins Place subdivision in Walker.
Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the subdivision on the night of July 10 after complaints of multiple vehicles being broken into. The suspect was armed and targeted both unlocked and locked vehicles with valuables left in plain view.
“With the help of alert citizens and citizens’ surveillance equipment, a suspect was able to quickly be identified,” Sheriff Jason Ard says. “Detectives were able to track that suspect to East Baton Rouge Parish. With the help of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his vehicle were located. He was taken into custody.”
Mosby and his vehicle were found with several stolen items, along with clothes and a handgun that matched surveillance footage from the night of the burglaries.
This investigation is ongoing. More charges and arrests are possible.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office provided tips to prevent or prepare for events like this:
- Always lock your vehicles.
- Remove all valuables or place those valuables out of sight.
- Park your vehicles in your driveway instead of on the street.
- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles.
- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicle.
Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 or your local sheriff’s office.
