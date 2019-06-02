Man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators arrested Gerardo Mejias Ayala, 43, after claims were made that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old child while a 4-year-old child was also present.
Police say the 5-year-old and two adult females were in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 5800 block of Quida Mae Drive. The 5-year-old saw Ayala also in the parking lot and became upset and scared, according to police records.
The 5-year-old told the two adult females that Ayala had sexually assaulted her and that another 4-year-old child witnessed the assault. One of the women later told investigators Ayala had never been allowed inside of the apartment.
Ayala was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:
- Home Invasion
- Indecent behavior with juveniles
