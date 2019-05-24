3 arrested after allegedly stealing more than $35k from Home Depot, Lowe’s

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of high-end lawn equipment from Home Depot.
Officials with EBRSO say on April 1, they were contacted by an employee at Home Depot about two men and one woman stealing from multiple store locations in the parish. Detectives were able to immediately recognize the suspects because they worked multiple cases involving them in the past. Detectives were told the suspects stole multiple pieces of high-end lawn equipment (edgers, leaf blowers, pressure washers, trimmers, etc.).
In the report, it says the employee reported the suspects were using a U-Haul and had traveled from Lake Charles to Hammond stealing equipment. The report goes on to say detectives spoke with a manager at a Lowe’s, who said the same suspects stolen lawn equipment from that store as well.
On May 24, detectives were able to find the suspects at a home on Iris Street. The report says a U-Haul trailer was parked in front of the house. The three suspects were arrested without incident.
The following people were arrested:
Fredricka Jackson, 28 - Booked May 24
- 3 felony theft counts from EBRSO
- Bench warrant issued by the 19th JDC for traffic charges
- Warrant from Denham Springs PD for felony theft
- Warrant from Hammond PD for felony theft
- Lake Charles Police Department is currently placing a hold Jackson for theft charges
Mark Seymore, 31 - Booked May 24
- 4 felony theft counts from EBRSO
- Warrant from Hammond PD for felony theft
- Warrant from Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor theft
- Warrant from Louisiana State Police for felony theft
- Lake Charles Police Department is currently placing a hold on Seymore for theft charges
- Seymore’s Probation officer was contacted and advised that they were going to place a hold on him
Nathaniel Vessel, 34 - Booked May 15
- 3 felony theft counts from EBRSO
- Had multiple warrants for theft and additional charges through BRPD for aggravated flight
- Has a hold for Denham Springs Police Department for theft
- Has a hold for Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for theft
Vessel was also previously wanted for reportedly stealing from a Walmart in 2017.
The suspects allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from multiple stores across Louisiana. The following figures represent the values of equipment stolen from various stores:
- Ascension Parish - $1,000
- Denham Springs - $1,016
- East Baton Rouge Parish (Home Depot) - $12,832
- East Baton Rouge Parish (Lowe’s) - $17,491
- Hammond - $1,416
- Lake Charles - $1,957
The total value of items stolen is $35,782. Other parishes and law enforcement agencies are still investigating thefts involving the suspects. More charges will follow.
