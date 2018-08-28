Construction underway on new highway connector near Lamar Dixon

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - This time next spring, drivers in Gonzales will have better access to I-10. The first of several projects to get traffic moving in Ascension Parish is under construction.
Traffic moves quickly on S St. Landry Road during the day, but it requires some patience during rush hour. There are several petro-chemical plants nearby. Throw in the Tanger Outlet Mall, restaurants, and hotels, and traffic can become a real headache. Ascension Parish spokesman, Martin McConnell, says thousands of people drive in the area every day.
"We are right up the street from Lamar Dixon, so if there is an event there and shopping going on and a shift change at the plant, the traffic gets very congested there," said McConnell.
McConnell says some drivers try to cut through the Lamar Dixon property to avoid the traffic jam on Highway 30, but now, they'll have a legal shortcut. Work is underway to clear a path between S St. Landry Road and Ashland Road. The connector, which does not have a name yet, will give drivers two options to get to I-10. They can either take a left on S St. Landry to Highway 30 and make a right to access the interstate, or they can make a right to the Edenborne Extension, then make a left on Highway 44 to the interstate.
"You've got two interstate interchanges that can be connected to it. This is going to relieve a lot of congestion in this area," McConnell said.
It's one of at least 20 projects under Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa's Move Ascension initiative. McConnell says BASF Geismar donated the land, which helped get the ball rolling. The parish says plans have been made for the other projects too.
Click here for a list of projects under Move Ascension, where they stand, and to see estimated costs.
"These are all projects that have been identified. They are in the design phase and we have identified the funding source for them. We can tell you when we will get them started and we know how we will pay for them," McConnel said.
The connector is expected to open to traffic in April of 2019.
