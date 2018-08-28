I-10 widening effort moving ahead, but could mean trouble for residents, businesses in its path

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Long overdue changes to I-10 in Baton Rouge will come with some welcome benefits. Adding a lane to either side of the heavily-traveled artery promises to ease congestion and shave time off drivers' daily commute.
Reverend Levert Kemp is part of the civic association in Old South Baton Rouge, where the state says they will need to buy at least 17 homes and four businesses, mostly between Washington Street and Dalrymple Drive, as well as between Perkins Road and Acadian Thruway.
"It's time to enlarge it because this is the only place where I-10 turns to one lane when it comes off the new bridge," said Kemp. "I'm just really curious how they're going to handle that situation."
While it's good news for drivers, Kemp says he cannot help but think about those living in the path of progress. "My heart goes out some of the ones that's older and who are on fixed incomes and who've been there for many years," he said.
Orange markings near the Washington Street overpass show where part of the project is already being planned out. While construction is not set to begin until 2019, Kemp is already concerned about where the folks who have to move will go.
"That's the problem," said Kemp. "Even getting fair market value wouldn't be enough for them to move in another home."
The $360 million project is slated to take about five to seven years to complete and will include, among other things, major changes to several of the on and off ramps and upgraded sound walls along the 3.5-mile stretch of roadway from the new bridge to the 10/12 split.
Officials are expected to spell out their plans more clearly for residents at a public meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Middle Magnet School. Kemp says it's vital that those who might be affected show up to get answers.
