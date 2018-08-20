DOTD secretary: ‘I don’t think we’ve ever been this close to holy grail of traffic solutions in Louisiana’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Construction on the I-10 widening project through Baton Rouge could start next year.
The state's transportation secretary made that announcement Monday at the Baton Rouge Press Club. Dr. Shawn Wilson says work between the two splits could begin next fall. That widening work will be done in phases and will take at least five years.
"I don't think we've ever been this close to what is the holy grail of traffic solutions in Louisiana. Port of New Orleans says their biggest issue is getting through Baton Rouge," said Wilson.
The department will host three public meetings next week to get feedback on the widening project. This will be residents' chance to talk to the project engineers to see what they're planning.
