Officials: 3 critical after crash on Nicholson near Ben Hur
By WAFB Staff | August 16, 2018 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 10:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Thursday morning, according to emergency officials.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at the railroad tracks that run along Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road.

According to witnesses, the car went airborne crossing the tracks and ended up in the trees nearby. Witnesses added the car was going at least 80 mph.

Officials have not confirmed that information yet.

No other details were available.

