Woman pleads guilty in 2018 deadly hit and run crash in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A woman accused of striking a man with her vehicle, killing him, then fleeing the scene has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide charges.
Authorities arrested Brittany Mackie, 29, of Prairieville, in connection with the death of Christian Martinez, 31, of Kenner in August of 2018.
LSP says the wreck happened on LA 73 (Old Jefferson Highway) just north of I-10 in Prairieville.
Mackie pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Mackie told troopers that she did hit something on her way home after having a few drinks but thought it was a street sign. Mackie also admitted to consuming Xanax and smoking weed the night prior to the crash. Mackie told troopers that she planned on contacting State Police after speaking to family members. Troopers observed the damage to Mackie’s vehicle which was consistent with striking a pedestrian and matched vehicle parts left at the scene.
Mackie was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of negligent homicide, hit and run (felony), careless operation, and failure to report a crash.
Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP Troop A says a driver spotted a body in a ditch and called authorities.
Mackie was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
