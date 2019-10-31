Woman pleads guilty in 2018 deadly hit and run crash in Prairieville

Mackie told troopers that she did hit something on her way home after having a few drinks but thought it was a street sign. Mackie also admitted to consuming Xanax and smoking weed the night prior to the crash. Mackie told troopers that she planned on contacting State Police after speaking to family members. Troopers observed the damage to Mackie’s vehicle which was consistent with striking a pedestrian and matched vehicle parts left at the scene.