Man charged with 5th offense DWI after hit and run crash

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is facing his fifth DWI after a hit and run crash Monday evening, according to authorities.
Court documents show Sean Blanchard, 47, of Baton Rouge, was arrested in connection with a crash on Old Hammond Highway at O'Neal Lane.
Louisiana State Police investigated the crash.
The probable cause report stated Blanchard is accused of running a red light at Old Hammond and O'Neal and collided with another vehicle around 7 p.m.
It added Blanchard then allegedly headed north on O'Neal before getting pinned in by vehicles at Florida Boulevard.
Blanchard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of DWI (5th offense), running red light, hit and run, and driving under suspension for prior certain offenses.
His bond is set at $253,000.
