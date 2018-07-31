Car rear-ends firetruck along interstate while firefighters work to put out burning truck

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An investigation is underway into a crash on I-10 late Monday night.
It happened on I-10 East just before Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge around 11 p.m.
The St. George Fire District responded to call of a truck fire and while putting out that fire, a car rear-ended one of the fire trucks.
The man driving the car walked away with minor injuries. No firefighters were hurt.
It is not yet clear if the driver will be ticketed.
The crash is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.
