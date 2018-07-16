Proposal could ease traffic problems on I-10 bridge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials say Exit 155-A at the base of the I-10 bridge is complicated, with an unusual set of options and a short amount of time to make a decision.
Drivers who take the exit can yield to traffic on Highland Road, yield to traffic on Terrace Avenue and turn toward LSU at a light, or yield to traffic on Nicholson and travel downtown.
"You have to make that quick curve and then a quick decision with which way you're going to go," said Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Communications Director Rodney Mallett.
The state is studying if extending that ramp one block South to Oklahoma Street could simplify drivers' commute and prevent traffic jams in the outside lane on the bridge. "As Baton Rouge continues to grow, and as downtown continues to grow, and as that area continues to grow, it'll be an opportunity for drivers to have better access," Mallett said.
Baton Rouge Rep. Patricia Smith says it's important the infrastructure in her district evolve as the area develops. The proposal would essentially close the current exit in favor of a new one, replacing the stop sign on Oklahoma with a light. The new exit would allow drivers to get to River Road off of the interstate too. It would also make drainage improvements in the area as the state turns over control of most of the ramp to the city.
"You've got a lot of traffic that goes on River Road anyway, and a lot that comes to that area," Smith said. "You've got the new apartments going up on Nicholson Drive, so there's going to be a lot more traffic on that street and this will help to direct that traffic a little better."
Smith says the current exit, which falls in her district, could be safer, and that this new proposal is another incremental solution to a larger problem.
"It's not just the exit, it's the whole bridge," she said. "There's always congestion on the bridge and there's a lot of traffic that goes across the Mississippi River Bridge."
Smith says she wants to see the results of DOTD's study before she throws her total support behind the plan, noting she doesn't want the plan to force the state to buy up property in the area.
There will be a public hearing on the proposal at the Leo Butler Community Center on July 26.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.