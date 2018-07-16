Man dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles on I-10

GROSSE TETE, LA (WAFB) - A man walking on I-10 was killed after getting hit by two vehicles Sunday night, according to investigators.
Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Albert Pickney II, 28, of Lafayette.
The wreck happened on I-10 East near Grosse Tete around 9 p.m.
Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP Troop A said the investigation shows Pickney was driving a 2007 Dodge Charger on I-10 East when he stopped in the right lane, got out of the car, and started walking on the interstate. Lee added it is not yet known what caused him to stop and walk in the lanes of travel.
According to Lee, Pickney was hit by a 2011 Honda Pilot and a 2017 Nissan Altima. Lee stated Pickney was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office.
Lee added impairment is not suspected in the crash but as is standard procedure in deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from Pickney and the two drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
I-10 East was closed until just before midnight as a result of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
