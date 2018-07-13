More parking coming to downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Parking spaces can seem scarce in downtown Baton Rouge. On most days, drivers are lucky to find an open spot on the streets. Downtown Development District (DDD) leaders say the spaces are there, people just need to learn to park smarter.
It doesn't take much to get people talking about what appears to be a fight for a parking spot.
"It's ridiculous," one woman said.
"It's much easier to park in Shreveport and Bossier than it is in Baton Rouge," JC Hanna said.
Whether they are from out of town or a local, almost everyone has an opinion.
"I think we should have more parking garages," Corey Vaccaro said.
Executive director of the DDD, Davis Rhorer, says the central business district has more than enough garage space. The problem, he says, is not enough people know what's available. "Sometimes, we have to educate people to get them to park in the garages, but parking is available," Rhorer said.
Public parking is available in the garages at Convention and Third Street, North Street, and River Road, and at the Lasalle building where there are 2,000 spots, and more at the Galvez building. "Right now, you can go park at the Galvez garage if you want to go to the Main Street Market and park free for two hours," Rhorer said.
Rhorer says hotels lease a small fraction of space in those garages for visitors, but most evenings and weekends, when state employees are off of work, the garages are nearly empty. Rhorer says over the last few years, the city has also opened an additional 100 parking spaces on the streets. Those are free on evenings and weekends. Rhorer says perception is everything.
"The thing about it is if you went to a mall and you find a parking space, it might be a lot further than anywhere downtown, but it's because you visually see the building you are going to," Rhorer said.
Rhorer says the city is in the process of replacing the parking meters downtown with metered stations. He says it's a good thing, a sign Baton Rouge is moving in the right direction.
"It's all part of us growing up as a city," Rhorer said.
Rhorer says there are also long-term plans to improve the 500 spaces available beneath I-110.
