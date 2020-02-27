Trial date for accused killer Kenneth Gleason changed to sanity hearing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Kenneth Gleason, the alleged serial killer accused of murdering two people and attempting to kill another, was scheduled to go to trial April 27, 2020.
That has now been changed to a sanity hearing.
Gleason is charged in three separate shootings that left two men dead. He’s accused of killing Donald Smart, 49, who was found dead near Louie’s Cafe on Alaska Street on Sept. 14, 2017. He had been shot 10 times.
District Attorney Hillar Moore said he will not seek the death penalty in this case. Smart's family members did not want the death penalty pursued in the case. They cited the personal toll on them and religious beliefs as the reasons.
Gleason is also suspected in the shooting death of Bruce Cofield, 59, on Florida Boulevard on Sept. 12, 2017.
He pleaded not guilty to the killings back in December of 2017.
Gleason is charged with attempted murder in a third shooting.
