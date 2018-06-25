Forget parking: ‘Touchdown Express’ offers round-trip rides to LSU home games

CATS will continue to offer its round-trip transit service to LSU's home football games during the upcoming 2018 LSU football season.
The "Touchdown Express" begins its route three hours before the anticipated kickoff time for LSU football games. All routes include a stop at Tiger Stadium from various points around the city. An hour after the game ends, the buses make their final ride to return patrons to their original boarding point.
Details regarding the locations for the 2018 season will be advertised as we approach football season, officials at CATS say.
Beginning July 8, 2018 tickets for Touchdown Express can be purchased online through the CATS website. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the CATS terminal in advance of the game or from CATS staff at one of the pick-up spots the day of the game. Tickets are $10 per person round trip or $60 for a season pass.
