Ascension Parish to claim LA Highway 930, make repairs

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A heavily traveled road in Ascension Parish that has been torn up for years is about to get some much needed attention. The parish is preparing to take Highway 930 from the state. It's the first of many transfers, leaders say, to be made under the parish's new Move Ascension program.
Highway 930 is rough and crumbling under the cars that pass over it each day. Getting two vehicles down the street in opposite directions is nearly impossible. It's even more challenging for school buses making their daily rounds to and from Prairieville Middle and Primary schools. Ascension Parish Transportation Director Michael Enlow says the state road is just not safe.
"It's narrow. It's not up to state standards," Enlow said.
Because the state cannot afford to make the necessary repairs, Enlow says the parish has offered to take over the road and make things better, faster. The rights-of-way and designs are nearly done, which means the parish can get right to work. "This is a great deal for the parish and it allows us to take control of our own destiny, and help the parish move traffic in this heavily congested area," Enlow said.
Plans for overhauling Highway 930 include widening the current 18-foot roadway to 30 feet. It would also include two traffic roundabouts at the Henry Road and Highway 929 intersections. The work there is expected to alleviate traffic troubles on Highway 42, which is under construction. Parish President Kenny Matassa says road construction barrels will soon replace land surveyors already out taking notes on future projects.
"When I went into office, I started brokering with the state on the transfer program because it cost a lot of money to do roads and that was one mechanism and a good deal for us in the long haul," Matassa said.
A vote from the parish council on Thursday will make it official. The resolution also includes the transfer of Gold Place Road (Highway 934) and I-10 frontage roads, which are currently owned by the state.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.