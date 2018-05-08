Widow of Zachary officer thanks community for outpouring of support

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - The widow of a double hero has shared a heartfelt letter to WAFB thanking the community for the support her and her family received after her husband was killed in the line of duty in March.
"A 'thank you' seems so insufficient when all of you have given support in numerous ways," Shannon Lawton, said in a letter to WAFB 9News' Kiran Chawla.
"The funny thing is that during this devastating time, we have quickly learned that the simple words and actions mean the most," she added.
Shannon's husband Christopher Lawton was the Deputy Chief of the Zachary Fire Department and worked as a part-time officer for the Zachary Police Department.
Lawton was killed on March 12, 2018, after being run over by a U-Haul truck in a Walmart Parking lot. At the time of the incident, Lawton was working undercover with another officer and attempting to serve a felony drug-related warrant.
Shannon says since then she has lost her "best friend and man who I was honored to share this life with."
"There are many things I could tell you about Chris, but he was a modest man when it came to his good deeds."
She says her husband would not want her or her children to give up on life just because of his tragic death.
"I can hear him saying 'Ok, now whatcha gonna do?'. Meaning you can let this take you or you can take it and do something good, great even."
Shannon says she is extremely thankful for the support her and family have received from around the world.
"Police [officers] and Fire[fighters] have worked and volunteered together in harmony. People from California to Belgium have been praying and showing support. Flags are flying proud, where there were no flags before. It is all appreciated and touching, to say the least."
"We have seen things happen that melt your heart and would put a smile on Chris Lawton's face," she added.
She wrote a message to her husband promising to continue his legacy and the community of first responders he was proud to serve.
The Zachary Police Department and Fire Department held a fundraiser for Lawton's family at Zachary City Hall on May 4.
The event raised $29,000.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.