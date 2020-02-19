Man arrested in connection with 2018 murder of St. Gabriel man

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man for the 2018 murder of a St. Gabriel man.
Kelvin Lee Phillips, 41, of Baton Rouge was arrested on Feb. 18 in connection with the April 2018 death of Antonio Sterling, 34.
Phillips was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree murder.
Detectives found Sterling’s body in a burned vehicle in the 1400 block of East Harrison Street around 3:45 a.m. on April 11, 2018.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
