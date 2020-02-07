In 2018 East Feliciana Parish deadly shooting, suspect convicted

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Cleao Dunn, 34, was convicted Friday, Feb. 7 of 2 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and a count of manslaughter for a 2018 shooting arrest.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Cleao Dunn, 34, was charged for the shooting death of John James Davis.
Deputies said 911 received a call around 2:30 p.m. from someone reporting a crash on LA 961 near LA 10 in Clinton. They added the caller stated the vehicle had flipped and one of the passengers had been shot.
EFPSO reported when deputies arrived on the scene to investigate, EMS personnel informed them Davis was dead. Officials said the other passengers only received minor injuries.
A witness in the wrecked vehicle said they were headed to a store while their vehicle was being tailed. The passenger in the vehicle added Davis stopped to confront the driver tailing them when that person opened fire. The passenger said Davis knew the person who shot him and that it was not a random incident.
Sheriff Jeffery Travis re-iterated the witnesses thoughts that the shooting does not appear random. It is believed the shooting stemmed from a personal conflict between the Dunn and victim.
Sources said authorities were searching for a short, FedEx box truck with a man and woman inside. EFPSO reported the truck is no longer of interest in the investigation.
Dunn was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison.
