Arrest made after man killed, woman injured during wedding party on Scenic Highway in 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a 2018 murder case involving a man killed and a woman injured during a wedding party on Scenic Highway.
Christopher Sterling, 42, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 25 and charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to second degree murder.
According to the arrest report, the shooting happened back on Jan. 28, 2018 at Sterling and Sterling Detail Shop in the 800 block of Scenic Highway around 3 a.m. When police arrived, they found Byron Jenkins, 36, dead from a gunshot wound in front of the building. Police say a wedding after party was going on inside at the time of the shooting.
A woman was also shot in the left shoulder and taken to a local hospital.
Officials say while on scene, detective spoke to 18 people inside the building, including Sterling. Police say Sterling was part owner of the business and also the groom. He reportedly told police Jenkins was his best man and that he did not see the shooting happen.
The arrest report says Sterling was specifically asked about any surveillance cameras on the property and that he reportedly claimed the cameras were not working. Police say all of the witnesses claimed to have not seen the shooting happen.
During the investigation, police received several anonymous tips about the security cameras being operable, Sterling removing the system, and the identification of the shooter, who police say is another friend of Sterling’s.
Police say on May 11, 2019, they learned the cameras were in fact working at the time of the shooting.
Officials say Sterling removed the DVR system from the surveillance cameras before police arrived on scene in an attempt to hide evidence and help the shooter avoid arrest.
Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
