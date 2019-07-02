Where you can and can’t shoot off fireworks

(WAFB) - It's important to keep laws and safety in mind as you celebrate the holidays with fireworks.
Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double check your area's laws to be sure it's legal to use fireworks.
If you decide that you'd rather put on your own fireworks show this year, you'll want to make sure you understand the rules. They change depending on which parish you're in. We will update this information as we receive it.
ASCENSION PARISH:
- Fireworks are allowed within the parish with the exception of Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:
- Fireworks are NOT allowed anywhere in the parish, including the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. If caught, you'll face up to a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.
LIVINGSTON PARISH:
- Fireworks are legal within the parish with the exception of Denham Springs and Walker. If you're caught once, you'll have to pay up to $100. If you're caught again, it can total up to $500.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH:
- Fireworks are legal in the parish.
- There are no regulations on fireworks outside city limits.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH:
- Fireworks are legal within the parish only from dusk until 10 p.m. a.m. on the Fourth of July. Fireworks are not allowed closer than 500 feet from any hospital, church, nursing home, or school that is occupied.
ST. MARY PARISH:
- Fireworks can be set off in the parish from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 through July 5.
- Fireworks are legal within the parish with the exception of within city limits.
- Fireworks are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of a church, hospital, school, fireworks stand, or public building.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH:
- Fireworks are legal in the parish, but each city has its own regulations, so residents should double check with their city government.
- Fireworks are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of any church, school, hospital, or public building.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:
- Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the parish.
- Fireworks are NOT allowed in the city or town limits.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH:
- Fireworks are allowed within the parish with the exception of St. Francisville.
Here are some additional tips for firework safety:
- Find a clear area away from buildings and vehicles
- Designate a responsible adult
- Do NOT give fireworks to children
- Don't drink alcohol and use fireworks
- Read all safety labels on the packaging
- Only use fireworks in the way they were intended
- Have water ready in case of fire
- Wear safety glasses
- Never relight a "dud" firework. Soak it in water instead.
