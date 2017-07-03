Where you can and can’t shoot off fireworks for the 4th of July

With the Fourth of July weekend here, it’s important to keep local laws, and safety, in mind as you celebrate.
Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double check your area's laws to be sure it's legal to use fireworks.
If you decide that you'd rather put on your own fireworks show this year, you'll want to make sure you understand the rules. They change, depending on which parish you're in.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:
- Fireworks are not allowed anywhere in the parish: that includes the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. If caught, you'll face up to a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.
ASCENSION PARISH:
- Fireworks are allowed within the parish with the exception of Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
LIVINGSTON PARISH:
- Fireworks are legal within the parish with the exception of Denham Springs and Walker. If you're caught once, you'll have to pay up to $100. If you're caught again, it can total up to $500.
ST. MARY PARISH:
- Fireworks are legal within the parish with the exception of city limits.
- Fireworks can be set off from June 25 to July 5 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours are extended to 1 a.m. on July 4 and 5.
- Fireworks are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of a church, hospital, school, or public building.
Here are some additional tips for firework safety:
- Find a clear area away from buildings and vehicles
- Designate a responsible adult
- Do NOT give fireworks to children
- Don't drink alcohol and use fireworks
- Read all safety labels on the packaging
- Only use fireworks in the way they were intended
- Have water ready in case of fire
- Wear safety glasses
- Never relight a "dud" firework. Soak it in water instead.
