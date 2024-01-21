Sunday's AAC schedule includes the Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC) versus the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 16.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kolby King: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sion James: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Collin Holloway: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 20.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Mills: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Tulane vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank 8th 86.9 Points Scored 79.2 76th 318th 77.6 Points Allowed 72.7 220th 325th 32.8 Rebounds 37.3 143rd 362nd 5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 182nd 168th 7.6 3pt Made 7.6 168th 75th 15.4 Assists 12.6 244th 124th 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 280th

