Sunday's AAC schedule includes the Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC) versus the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross: 16.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kolby King: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sion James: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Collin Holloway: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaylen Forbes: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

  • David Jones: 20.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malcolm Dandridge: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Tulane vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank
8th 86.9 Points Scored 79.2 76th
318th 77.6 Points Allowed 72.7 220th
325th 32.8 Rebounds 37.3 143rd
362nd 5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 182nd
168th 7.6 3pt Made 7.6 168th
75th 15.4 Assists 12.6 244th
124th 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 280th

