Southern vs. Grambling January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Grambling Tigers (6-5) play the Southern Jaguars (2-9) in a clash of SWAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Southern vs. Grambling Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- January 8 at home vs Prairie View A&M
- January 6 at home vs Texas Southern
- January 15 at Bethune-Cookman
- January 13 at Florida A&M
Southern Players to Watch
- Aleighyah Fontenot: 9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chloe Fleming: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tionna Lidge: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kyanna Morgan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Soniyah Reed: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Grambling Players to Watch
- Douthshine Prien: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Carter: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Demya Young: 12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anijah Grant: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jazmyne Jackson: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
