Grambling vs. Southern January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) play a fellow SWAC team, the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via HBCUGo.
Grambling vs. Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: HBCUGo
Grambling Players to Watch
- Kintavious Dozier: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonathan Aku: 4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mikale Stevenson: 5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Players to Watch
- Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Davis: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrick Tezeno: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Grambling vs. Southern Stat Comparison
|Grambling Rank
|Grambling AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|344th
|65.2
|Points Scored
|76.2
|157th
|310th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|75
|275th
|356th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|33.5
|307th
|235th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|126th
|358th
|4.3
|3pt Made
|7.1
|225th
|356th
|9.3
|Assists
|14.2
|132nd
|245th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.4
|307th
