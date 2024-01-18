The UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) play a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Cajundome. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UL Monroe Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Daisha Bradford: 22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jakayla Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Katlyn Manuel: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Sania Wells: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyjai Miles: 1.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Players to Watch

Tamera Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ashlyn Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.