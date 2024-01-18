Thursday's Southland slate includes the SE Louisiana Lions (5-7) versus the Northwestern State Demons (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Hailey Giaratano: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

