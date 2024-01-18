Thursday's SEC schedule includes the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-3) facing the LSU Tigers (14-1) at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

LSU vs. Alabama Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other LSU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Aaliyah Nye: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Essence Cody: 8.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Jessica Timmons: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.