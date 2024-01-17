LSU vs. Ole Miss January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SEC schedule includes the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other LSU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Baker: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 16.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 17 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
LSU vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Ole Miss AVG
|Ole Miss Rank
|141st
|76.8
|Points Scored
|77.4
|125th
|124th
|69
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|104th
|219th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|35.5
|232nd
|191st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|275th
|210th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|160th
|296th
|11.9
|Assists
|16.2
|49th
|316th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|10.2
|55th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.