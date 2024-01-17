Louisiana vs. Texas State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Games
- January 4 at home vs James Madison
- January 10 at Troy
- January 13 at Arkansas State
- January 6 at home vs Coastal Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Kobe Julien: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Joe Charles: 11.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Turner: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Mason: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisiana vs. Texas State Stat Comparison
|Texas State Rank
|Texas State AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|292nd
|69.6
|Points Scored
|77.1
|133rd
|147th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|184th
|229th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|33.3
|316th
|58th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|149th
|354th
|4.5
|3pt Made
|9.1
|57th
|265th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.4
|193rd
|208th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.4
|146th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.