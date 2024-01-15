The SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland teams at 7:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SE Louisiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Roger McFarlane: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nick Caldwell: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Roscoe Eastmond: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

  • Garry Clark: 10.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dayne Prim: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lance Amir-Paul: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Dease: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

SE Louisiana Rank SE Louisiana AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank
316th 67.9 Points Scored 76.9 142nd
211th 72.2 Points Allowed 67.1 95th
269th 34.5 Rebounds 42.0 21st
134th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 12.2 17th
235th 7.0 3pt Made 5.5 328th
143rd 14.1 Assists 15.4 82nd
279th 12.9 Turnovers 12.5 248th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.