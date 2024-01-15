The SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland teams at 7:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SE Louisiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Roger McFarlane: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nick Caldwell: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Roscoe Eastmond: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 10.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayne Prim: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Dease: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

SE Louisiana Rank SE Louisiana AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank 316th 67.9 Points Scored 76.9 142nd 211th 72.2 Points Allowed 67.1 95th 269th 34.5 Rebounds 42.0 21st 134th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 12.2 17th 235th 7.0 3pt Made 5.5 328th 143rd 14.1 Assists 15.4 82nd 279th 12.9 Turnovers 12.5 248th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.