Southwest Division rivals square off when the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) at American Airlines Center, beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this year.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: BSSW, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram generates 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are getting 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this year.

Zion Williamson is putting up 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is making 57.9% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are receiving 20.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from CJ McCollum this season.

The Pelicans are receiving 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Herbert Jones this season.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 33.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 17.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in NBA).

Kyrie Irving posts 23.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Dereck Lively averages 9.0 points, 1.1 assists and 7.8 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Pelicans 119.2 Points Avg. 116.0 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 47.2% Field Goal % 48.3% 36.8% Three Point % 36.9%

