Nicholls State vs. New Orleans January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) meet the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland squads at 7:30 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Jamal West: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Diante Smith: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robert Brown III: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen White: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Byron Ireland: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jordan Johnson: 21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Short: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Ante Bell: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Nicholls State vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison
|Nicholls State Rank
|Nicholls State AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|251st
|72.2
|Points Scored
|74.4
|196th
|286th
|75.7
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|301st
|227th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|37.2
|151st
|305th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|181st
|82nd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|5.2
|338th
|347th
|9.9
|Assists
|11.2
|326th
|186th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|239th
