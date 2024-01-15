Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-10) versus the Grambling Tigers (5-5), at 5:30 PM ET.

Grambling vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Grambling Players to Watch

Douthshine Prien: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordyn Carter: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Demya Young: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Anijah Grant: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Brenda McKinney: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Ahriahna Grizzle: 17.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Nashani Gilbert: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Delancy: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sydney Hendrix: 4.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

