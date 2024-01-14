Tulane vs. Tulsa January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's AAC slate includes the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC) facing the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 16.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kolby King: 15.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sion James: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 15.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tulsa Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyshawn Archie: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tulane vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|Tulane AVG
|Tulane Rank
|128th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|89.8
|7th
|75th
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|79.8
|341st
|126th
|37.9
|Rebounds
|33.1
|320th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|4.8
|363rd
|200th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|166th
|293rd
|12.0
|Assists
|15.5
|76th
|319th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|11.4
|147th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.