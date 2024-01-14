Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Liberty Flames (10-4, 0-0 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA squad, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-5, 0-0 CUSA), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 14.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 14.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Liberty Players to Watch
- Zach Cleveland: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 6.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colin Porter: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Stat Comparison
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Liberty AVG
|Liberty Rank
|176th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|77.6
|120th
|38th
|64.2
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|16th
|55th
|40
|Rebounds
|36.7
|176th
|72nd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|189th
|147th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|10.7
|10th
|178th
|13.5
|Assists
|17.3
|28th
|147th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|8.6
|8th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.