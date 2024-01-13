UL Monroe vs. Texas State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) meet the Texas State Bobcats (9-3) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.
UL Monroe vs. Texas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas State Players to Watch
- Ja'Niah Henson: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylin Foster: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiffany Tullis: 8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Timia Jefferson: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Coleman: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
