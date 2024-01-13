Pelicans vs. Mavericks January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Southwest Division opponents meet when the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) at American Airlines Center, starting on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this season.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram delivers 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are receiving 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this year.
- Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while posting 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- CJ McCollum is putting up 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per contest.
- The Pelicans are getting 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic puts up 33.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 4 made treys per game (second in league).
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 17.9 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
- Dereck Lively posts 9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 73.3% from the floor.
- Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dante Exum averages 9.5 points, 2.9 assists and 3 rebounds.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Pelicans
|119.2
|Points Avg.
|115.6
|117.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
