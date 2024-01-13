McNeese vs. SE Louisiana January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland slate includes the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 0-0 Southland) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
McNeese Players to Watch
- Shahada Wells: 19.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Shumate: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Antavion Collum: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Omar Cooper: 5.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javohn Garcia: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 13.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison
|McNeese Rank
|McNeese AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|56th
|80.8
|Points Scored
|66.3
|332nd
|6th
|59.2
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|225th
|100th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|33.8
|293rd
|105th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|194th
|181st
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|245th
|136th
|14.2
|Assists
|13.4
|186th
|2nd
|8.1
|Turnovers
|13.2
|294th
