The Nicholls Colonels (6-6) play the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) in a matchup of Southland squads at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

New Orleans vs. Nicholls Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other New Orleans Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Players to Watch

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls Players to Watch

Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Betzalys Delgado: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.