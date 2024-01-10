Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (17-19) and New Orleans Pelicans (22-15) will clash on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Stephen Curry and Brandon Ingram are players to watch for the Warriors and Pelicans, respectively.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO

Pelicans' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pelicans beat the Kings on Sunday, 133-100. CJ McCollum scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed four assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 30 7 4 0 2 7 Brandon Ingram 15 4 8 1 1 1 Jonas Valančiūnas 15 12 1 0 1 1

Pelicans vs Warriors Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram averages 22.7 points, 4.7 boards and 5.5 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Jonas Valanciunas gives 14.2 points, 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 20.4 points per game from McCollum, plus 4.3 boards and 5 assists.

The Pelicans receive 10.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Herbert Jones.

Dyson Daniels' numbers for the season are 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 20.4 4.2 6.1 1.2 1.2 1.3 CJ McCollum 19.1 4.6 4.6 1.1 0.8 4.2 Jonas Valančiūnas 12.4 9.9 1.8 0.7 0.9 0.5 Zion Williamson 16 4.9 3.5 0.5 0.5 0.1 Herbert Jones 9.1 2.5 1.9 0.5 0.6 1.4

