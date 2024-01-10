The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (22-15) heading into their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (17-19) currently includes three players on it. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 from Chase Center.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 133-100 win over the Kings in their most recent game on Sunday. CJ McCollum recorded 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Jose Alvarado PG Out Illness 6.8 2.4 1.8 Zion Williamson PF Out Quadricep 22.1 6.1 4.6

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Hamstring), Draymond Green: Out (Return To Competition Reconditioning), Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (Toe), Chris Paul: Out (Hand)

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ABC, NBCS-BA, and BSNO

ABC, NBCS-BA, and BSNO

