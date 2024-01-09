Tuesday's Southland schedule includes the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) against the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Roger McFarlane: 13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 199th 74.1 Points Scored 68.3 316th 313th 77 Points Allowed 71.9 197th 185th 36.4 Rebounds 34.6 263rd 271st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th 81st 8.6 3pt Made 6.9 234th 342nd 10.3 Assists 14.3 126th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 13.3 306th

