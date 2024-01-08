Stars vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 8
The Dallas Stars (22-11-5, on a three-game losing streak) visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) at Xcel Energy Center. The game on Monday, January 8 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.
The Stars have a 5-3-2 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 38 goals while conceding 32 in that time. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in four goals (15.4% conversion rate).
Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have finished 7-5-12 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 22-11-5.
- Dallas has 26 points (11-5-4) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).
- Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).
- The Stars have scored three or more goals in 28 games (20-5-3, 43 points).
- In the 12 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 8-3-1 to record 17 points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 13-8-1 (27 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 9-3-4 to register 22 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|3rd
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|2.97
|23rd
|14th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|19th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|30.2
|20th
|13th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|16th
|12th
|22.94%
|Power Play %
|19.05%
|20th
|4th
|85%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|28th
Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
