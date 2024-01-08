Stars vs. Wild: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) are road favorites (-145 moneyline odds to win) against the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4, +120 moneyline odds). The contest on Monday begins at 8:00 PM ET from Xcel Energy Center on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Stars vs. Wild Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Wild Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
|FanDuel
|-137
|+114
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Wild Betting Trends
- In 25 of 38 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
- The Stars are 21-14 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Wild have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent three times.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas is 13-5 (winning 72.2% of the time).
- Minnesota has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|0-9
|8-2-0
|6.4
|3.80
|3.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-3-2
|3.80
|3.20
|4
|15.4%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|5-5
|5-4-1
|6.1
|3.00
|3.00
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|3.00
|3.00
|8
|25.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|0
|Puck Line Losses
|9
|Games Over Total
|8
|Games Under Total
|2
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
