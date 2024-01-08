Monday's SWAC slate includes the Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC) facing the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) at 9:00 PM ET.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Southern Players to Watch

  • Tai'Reon Joseph: 19 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

  • Brian Myles: 8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Charles Smith IV: 13.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Felix Jr.: 11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andre Nunley: 4.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Javontae Hopkins: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison

Southern Rank Southern AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank
232nd 72.9 Points Scored 71.2 270th
318th 77.8 Points Allowed 76.9 307th
351st 31.1 Rebounds 34.1 280th
230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 182nd
229th 7 3pt Made 5.3 336th
196th 13.3 Assists 10 344th
311th 13.6 Turnovers 12.8 268th

