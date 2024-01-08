Monday's contest between the Southern Jaguars (3-9) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-7) at F. G. Clark Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-53 and heavily favors Southern to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 8.

The Jaguars enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-45 win against Texas Southern on Saturday.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 71, Prairie View A&M 53

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars' best win this season came in a 79-70 victory on December 22 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 52) in our computer rankings.

The Jaguars have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 27th-most in the nation. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, the most in the nation.

Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

79-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 52) on December 22

64-45 at home over Texas Southern (No. 353) on January 6

Southern Leaders

Aleighyah Fontenot: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80)

9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80) Chloe Fleming: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Tionna Lidge: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 45.3 FG%

5.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 45.3 FG% Kyanna Morgan: 4.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.3 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)

4.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.3 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29) Soniyah Reed: 6.0 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars average 56.2 points per game (320th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per contest (248th in college basketball). They have a -130 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

