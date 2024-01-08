The Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) hope to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at F. G. Clark Center.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Southern Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline FanDuel Southern (-6.5) 144.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends

Southern has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

Prairie View A&M has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

